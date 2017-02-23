Police Investigating Stabbing in Lexington Park

On February 22, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to the 21000 block of Dana Court in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a 24-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds to the neck and chest.

The victim was transported via Trooper 7 to a shock trauma center for treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Ruest at 301-475-4200, ext. 2297 * or by email, Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.