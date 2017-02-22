Outstanding CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance) Warrants in St. Mary’s County

February 22, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with outstanding CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance) Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Keith Martin Beard

Keith Martin Beard

Darien Marcel Bush

Darien Marcel Bush

Garea Beonna Goodall

Garea Beonna Goodall

Francis Xavier Hill

Francis Xavier Hill

Robert James Hudson III

Robert James Hudson III

Justin Sawyer Mefford

Justin Sawyer Mefford

Michael Anthony Moran

Michael Anthony Moran

Jefferson T Radcliffe Nelson

Jefferson T Radcliffe Nelson

Albert Len Striegel Jr.

Albert Len Striegel Jr.

Ronnie Gray Allen

Ronnie Gray Allen

 


