Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick Leads to Gun and Cocaine Arrests

March 1, 2017
Anthony R. Waul, 45 of Waldorf, and Edwin S. Foote Jr., 27 of Lusby

On Thursday, February 25, 2017 at approximately  12:55 am, Trooper ones from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Whispering Drive in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Anthony R. Waul, 45 of Waldorf, was given a field sobriety test and completed it successfully.

A K-9 scan was performed and cocaine was found. Waul was arrested for possession.

A passenger, Edwin S. Foote Jr., 27 of Lusby, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Foote and Waul were both incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

