Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick Leads to Gun and Cocaine Arrests

On Thursday, February 25, 2017 at approximately 12:55 am, Trooper ones from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Whispering Drive in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Anthony R. Waul, 45 of Waldorf, was given a field sobriety test and completed it successfully.

A K-9 scan was performed and cocaine was found. Waul was arrested for possession.

A passenger, Edwin S. Foote Jr., 27 of Lusby, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Foote and Waul were both incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

