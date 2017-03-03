Prince George’s County Police Department & FBI Investigating Theft at Military Career Center

The Prince George’s County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore Field Office are actively working to find the man in this surveillance photo.

He’s wanted for breaking into and stealing items from the United States Army Career Center in the 5400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill. This crime took place this morning shortly before 4:00 am.

The investigation reveals the man stole a black, government-owned 2015 Hyundai Elantra. The car has government tags #G137282N. The suspect also stole a US Army dress uniform and other additional uniform items. There is the possibility this suspect is armed. The investigation reveals the suspect may be headed to Fairfax County.

Anyone who sees a car matching this description is urged to contact 911. If you have information on this case, please call detectives at 301-772-4401.

