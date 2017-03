UPDATE 3/3/2017 @ 1:40 p.m.: Emergency personnel have confirmed there are two fatalities at the scene and an 18-year-old male is being transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.

3/3/3017: Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in Waldorf.

Smallwood Drive West is closed between Mall Circle and St Patrick’s Drive will be shut down for approximately 2 hours.

Details will be provided as they become available.