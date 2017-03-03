UPDATE: Police Release Names of Two Teens Killed in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Accident

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver passenger car was travelling east on Smallwood Drive West when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a traffic light pole.
Colin C. Bipat, 17, and Desmond L. Cooke, 17, both of Waldorf, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Another passenger, Caleb F. Marshall, 18, of Waldorf, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are conducting an investigation.
UPDATE 3/3/2017 @ 1:40 p.m.: Emergency personnel have confirmed there are two fatalities at the scene and an 18-year-old male is being transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.
3/3/3017: Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in Waldorf.
Smallwood Drive West is closed between Mall Circle and St Patrick’s Drive will be shut down for approximately 2 hours.
Details will be provided as they become available.
Hope God and his Angels are with them this sis so sad…Prayers to the Familys
a few post are saying it was a driver at a high rate of speed that went head on into a STEEL Traffic light pole.
Dear God, Praying for the young man…. I hope the families can find comfort soon
The way next-of-kin notifications should be made is that, even when the next-of-kin is contacted, an attempt should still be made to contact a local next-of-kin, if an out-of-town one has to be reached, first. There should be an attempt made for at least 72 hours before an out-of-town next-of-kin is contacted, and, even after an out-of-town next-of-kin is contacted, an attempt should be made to contact a local next-of-kin for say, 24-48 hours more.
What are you talking about, what accident? I thought you knew. What? You shouldn’t be finding out about this before I am. No, I thought you knew. Whew.
It should be known if attempts are made at CPR on the scene. What is the rule about attempting CPR on the scene of an accident?
So in the state of Maryland the protocol for fire and rescue is to attempt recitation if patient is not breathing EXCEPT if there is obvious injuries incompatible with life and rigor mortis. If the story is from the police more than likely they won’t say if CPR was attempted. The media can not have access to patient reports because it’s against patient privacy. The names in my opinion should have never been released because they are under the age of 18 and it hasn’t even been 24 hours. I pray for these families. They should have been given a chance to heal before the news was blasted online
They do not release names until the family is notified, which is done in person.
What are you talking about?
If there was any chance that they were alive when EMT’s arrived, I am sure they would have attempted CPR.
Hell they most like attempted CPR even if there was no chance it would save them!
PRAYERS FOR ALL INVOLVED.
Thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. May God be you all, always.
Man, they were just kids. Gone too soon
Prayers out to the family – My heart aches and I didn’t even know them. So sad..May they rest in peace
Prayers being said for and my heart goes out to all of families and friends of each of the kids.