Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance Locating Clinton Gantt

March 4, 2017
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Gantt.

Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40 of Prince Frederick, has active arrest warrants for attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, related traffic charges, and a violation of a protective order.

Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on February 26, 2017 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Gantt is described as

  • Age: 40
  • Height: 6’01”
  • Weight: 170 lbs.
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.


2 Responses to Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance Locating Clinton Gantt

