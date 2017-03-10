UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance Locating Clinton Gantt – AGAIN

UPDATE 3/9/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Maurice Gantt, age 40, who has an active an active arrest warrant for FAILURE TO APPEAR.
UPDATE 3/9/2017: Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center
UPDATE 3/9/2017: On March 3, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Smokey Joe’s restaurant located in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported “hold up” alarm.
The investigation revealed suspicious persons were in the parking lot with one of the suspects wearing what was described as a large knife in his waistband.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects fled the parking lot. A short vehicle pursuit ensued from the business ending at Pegg Lane when the suspect attempted to evade deputies by leaving the roadway and jumping over railroad ties. Shortly, the vehicle was located abandoned on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park.
Due to prior encounters with law enforcement, the suspect Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40, of no fixed address, was quickly identified.
Gantt was located on March 5, 2017, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he has been charged with Concealing Dangerous Weapon, served a warrant for the violation of an active protective order, and issued multiple traffic citations including negligent and reckless driving.
He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, and additional charges are pending upon review with the State’s Attorney’s Office
3/4/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in locating Clinton Gantt.
Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40 of Prince Frederick, has active arrest warrants for attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, related traffic charges, and a violation of a protective order.
Gantt was released from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on February 26, 2017 after posting a $7,500 bond.
Gantt is described as
- Age: 40
- Height: 6’01”
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.
Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008
St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.
CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Staff member/BLM liaison for Cummings, Busch or Mlller?
Damn I know Clinton, boy did he let himself go. Looking alittle rough. Check Calvert Co. I’m sure some stupid female is hiding him.
Where’s Chrissy O’Connor? I bet the triffling hook knows where he is. Lol
Well. Since ANONYMOUS has asked and its been brought to my attention. Chrissy O’Connor is right here sweetheart!!!! Triflin hook??? Umm. What exactly is that? Lol. Im not a rapper and have no HOOK. Extremely funny that youre trying to be comical, yet arent brave enough to even comment under your real name. Interesting. But to answer your question… I live in lothian. My address is public information and i actually havent seen clinton since probably high school. Maybe with the exception of out and about in a club somewhere, which i havent done for the last 10 years. Im so sorry that your jealousy of me and my life causes you to be so stupid!! Apparently, youre mad at something. So.. ANONYMOUS… CARRY ON… LOL. Please find whats missing in your own life… Ill pray for you cause youre a truly sad miserable person to bring my name up over a person ive never had more than a 5 minute conversation with.
Does this mean you don’t know where he is? There’s some cash involved if you do.
Here i am. Chrissy oconnor. You arent woman or man enough to post a comment under your real name i see. But since youre looking for me… Im in lothian, where ive been minding my own business and havent seen clinton since high school. Triffling hook???? Do you know where your education is though??? Lol. You could have at least used correct spelling and real words. Im not a rapper, therefore i have NO HOOK. Please find what youre miserable little life is missing and why youre so jealous of me, that you felt the need to prove to southern md that youre an idiot.
My address is public knowledge. My door is always open. I obey the laws. I dont “harbor fugitives”… Get a life and stop wishing you had mine!!
Can you tell us one more time? Some of us might not have gotten it the first time.
So you release him and then look for him a week later. When did the arrest warrants hit?
Right, seems to be a thing in St. Mary’s