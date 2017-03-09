Leonardtown Man Arrested for Assault

On Monday, February 27, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 40000 block of Juniors Court in Leonardtown for a reported argument where allegedly the suspect threatened to shoot the victim in the head.

The suspect left a visible injury on the victim’s head from pushing the victim. The victim advised the suspect was walking away from the residence where the events occurred.

Deputy A. Schultz located the suspect, later identified as Jessie Graham Blanton, 31, of Leonardtown, standing in the middle of the road.

While being detained, Blanton began to fight the deputy and continued to forcefully resist arrest.

Blanton was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Second Degree Assault on an Officer.

