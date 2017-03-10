Alexandria Man Arrested for Armed Robbery, Theft, and Destruction of Property

During the months of January and February 2017, Calvert County experienced several commercial burglaries and one armed robbery of a commercial business.

Calvert County Detectives discovered there were also similar crimes in Anne Arundel, Prince Georges, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The suspect information was the same in all of these cases. As a result of these cases, Calvert County Detectives conducted numerous hours of surveillance.

As a result of the investigation, Markeith Wills, 39 of of Alexandria Virginia was developed as a suspect. Several warrants were issued for him for Armed Robbery, Felony Theft, and Destruction of Property. On March 03rd, Mr. Wills was arrested in Northern Virginia and held in the Alexandria Detention Center as a result of these warrants. On March 8th, Mr. Wills waived extradition and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Sheriff Mike Evans would like the citizens to know the relentless work of the Criminal Investigative Bureau has helped to close one robbery and two burglaries. There may also be others that will be closed in the near future, as this investigation is on-going. Mr. Wills is also pending several charges from the surrounding counties.

