Waldorf Man Passed Out at Gas Pumps Arrested for Possession of Drugs and Theft

On February 25, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to the Mechanicsville Burchmart for a call to check the welfare of an individual.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male sleeping at the fuel pumps in a motor vehicle. Deputy K. Flerlage made contact with two subjects on the scene exiting the Burchmart.

A probable cause search was performed which revealed the suspect, Aubrey Gary Phair, 31, of Waldorf, was in possession of suspected Marijuana, multiple Xanax, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Oxycontin.

The investigation also revealed Phair concealed merchandise and exited the store without paying.

He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Three Counts of CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, CDS Possession – Paraphernalia, and Theft Less Than $100.

