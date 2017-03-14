SMECO Works to Restore Power

Widespread power outages caused by ice and wind

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) crews have been working to restore service to customers who have experienced power outages that began early Tuesday morning.

Tom Dennison, SMECO’s government and public affairs managing director, explained, “Ice and wind make a treacherous combination. The weight of the ice causes limbs and trees to fall on lines and across roadways. At this time, transmission lines and most feeders are operational, but, while crews are making repairs, weather conditions will continue to cause additional outages.”

Rain and sleet began Monday afternoon in Southern Maryland and continued through the evening. Wind speeds increased overnight and power outages began occurring at 3 a.m. Tuesday, March 14. The following link displays a chart that shows the number of power outages in Southern Maryland over the last 24 hours: https://www.smeco.coop/safety/prepare-for-outages.

Dennison added, “SMECO had more than 300 incidents causing about 14,000 outages as of 10:30 a.m. As of noon, some repairs have been made, and we had 6,650 customers without power. Outages are scattered throughout Southern Maryland, but the bulk of the incidents are in Charles County and northern St. Mary’s. SMECO crews, along with contractor crews from Pike, Sumter Utilities, Utility Line Construction, and Penn Line, have been working to restore power and will continue to work throughout the day today and tonight to get service restored.”

The co-op reported having 16 service trucks, 28 line crews and 10 contractor crews working. Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative is sending three crews and Choptank Electric Cooperative is sending seven service trucks to assist with power restoration. Four additional contractor crews arriving from Delaware will provide more resources.

Area residents are urged to call SMECO at 1-888-440-3311 if they see a downed line or a tree on a power line. Hazardous situations must be handled by professionals to prevent serious injury. Customers who experience a power outage may call SMECO’s automated system at 1-877-747-6326 (1-877-74-SMECO). Outages can also be reported using SMECO’s website (https://smeco.coop/). A free SMECO 24/7 mobile app and SMECO’s texting service are available at https://smeco.coop/services/smeco-24-7.

