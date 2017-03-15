St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Impaired Driving Initiatives

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will conduct enhanced impaired driving initiatives surrounding St. Patrick’s Day festivities, extending from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19, 2017.

The efforts include increased patrols throughout the weekend and a sobriety checkpoint the evening of Thursday, March 16, in the Northern part of St. Mary’s County. Saturation patrols will begin on Friday, March 17 and extend through Sunday, March 19, 2017.

The funds for the checkpoint are provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

