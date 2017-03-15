Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, using funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office, will conduct impaired and aggressive driver patrols and an impaired driver checkpoint during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.

The Impaired Driver checkpoint will commence on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m. and will conclude at 12 a.m. that night.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round.

The CCSO is reminding drivers who might become impaired to always designate a sober driver.





