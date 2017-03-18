Dunkirk Fire Truck Involved in Motor Vehicle Accidenti n Huntingtown

On Saturday, March 18, 2017 at approximately 8:09 a.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Robinson Road in Huntingtown for an overturned tanker from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

The tanker was responding as the primary water supply to a house fire in Huntingtown. Two firefighters were injured in the crash. One patient was transported to CMH for evaluation, and one was transported by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in critical condition. Both names are being held pending notifications.

The original house fire has been extinguished, and remains under investigation.

This accident remains under investigation by the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with any information regarding this accident should call Detective Vlad Bortchevsky at 410-535-2800, or email at bortchv@co.cal.md.us

