8 Month Old Baby Boy Killed in Dog Attack in Lusby

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Prancer Court in Lusby for a report of a dog attack.
Deputies arrived within one minute of the initial call. Deputies learned that a family friend was watching an 8 month old baby boy when the family dog attacked the baby. Deputies observed the dog actively attacking the baby and had to shoot the animal in order to stop the attack.
Deputies immediately determined the baby was deceased from the attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
How the hell did that happen? Where was the family friend, and what was (he or she) doing to allow the dog to get that close to a eight month old infant? So many unanswered questions!MY PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY.
Im sorry but the second my dog bit or attacked any child whether it was my own child or someone elses I would do everything in my power to get the dog off the instant it happend and if I couldnt I would kill it myself! Why the hell wasnt this dog stopped prior to police arrival? Your right alot of questions! Prayers with the babies family!
If I saw a dog attacking my child my first thought would be to get that dog off whether with a bat, a knife, or my bare hands not to call the police right away!!
Im confused with story. So why is it that the child was with the dog but mostly they call 911 and wait for them to arrive instead of pulling the kid or dog away? Heck you could have even kicked the dog off but instead the dog gets shot in the house with the baby in its mouth?
I’m thinking there’s more to the story. If my dog was attacking a strangers baby I would sacrifice myself to get that dog off the baby.. and the dog was still mauling the baby when the cops got there?
