8 Month Old Baby Boy Killed in Dog Attack in Lusby

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Prancer Court in Lusby for a report of a dog attack.

Deputies arrived within one minute of the initial call. Deputies learned that a family friend was watching an 8 month old baby boy when the family dog attacked the baby. Deputies observed the dog actively attacking the baby and had to shoot the animal in order to stop the attack.

Deputies immediately determined the baby was deceased from the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

