8 Month Old Baby Boy Killed in Dog Attack in Lusby

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Prancer Court in Lusby for a report of a dog attack.
Deputies arrived within one minute of the initial call. Deputies learned that a family friend was watching an 8 month old baby boy when the family dog attacked the baby. Deputies observed the dog actively attacking the baby and had to shoot the animal in order to stop the attack.
Deputies immediately determined the baby was deceased from the attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
Was the dog neutered?
It attacked until the police came I don’t understand this I would have killed it
Absolutely horrible, when will ppl learn dogs and babies together can lead to the dog mauling the child death.
So…from the time of the call to the time the police arrive, and after the police observed, this dog has been attacking the baby?
Less than a minute
Praying for all involved….
Exactly. WTF
First, this is awful. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering. My condolences to the family and my most sincere wishes that they will heal over time.
Condolences to the family of this precious innocent life lost.
How the hell did that happen? Where was the family friend, and what was (he or she) doing to allow the dog to get that close to a eight month old infant? So many unanswered questions!MY PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCE TO THE FAMILY.
Dear God
Unexcusable and totally irresponsible.
Im sorry but the second my dog bit or attacked any child whether it was my own child or someone elses I would do everything in my power to get the dog off the instant it happend and if I couldnt I would kill it myself! Why the hell wasnt this dog stopped prior to police arrival? Your right alot of questions! Prayers with the babies family!
I agree with you I would do anything to stop it you would survive a bit I don’t understand
CAN’T BLAME THE DOG. BLAME THE UNFIT PEOPLE WITH A BABY AROUND A DOG NO MATTER WHAT BREAD IT IS… ITS STILL A ANIMAL
If I saw a dog attacking my child my first thought would be to get that dog off whether with a bat, a knife, or my bare hands not to call the police right away!!
that dog would have had to rip my arms off I would have killed my bare hands if I could God help that family unbelievable heartbreak
OMG! I can’t imagine the horror and pain this family must be going through.
My heart goes out to them, as well as the first responders. Such a terrible thing.
I couldn’t imagine losing a loved one, much less in this fashion.
Im confused with story. So why is it that the child was with the dog but mostly they call 911 and wait for them to arrive instead of pulling the kid or dog away? Heck you could have even kicked the dog off but instead the dog gets shot in the house with the baby in its mouth?
OMG I’m at a loss for words. I have 2 Pitts plus 2 other small dogs. First I would never leave a baby with any of them? Where was the Sitter?
I’m thinking there’s more to the story. If my dog was attacking a strangers baby I would sacrifice myself to get that dog off the baby.. and the dog was still mauling the baby when the cops got there?
Negligent Adults.. take them away from society forever.
People making a lot of ignorant comments without any information. This is a terribly sad situation for everyone involved, no matter how you look at it. I hope they can all recover from this tragedy. Prayers and condolences for the family and the friend.
Owners of the dog are guilty and they deserve life in prison. Who just sits there watching a child get chewed up by a savage animal? What were they doing, recording the incident to stream it on Facebook Live or Instagram? Shouldn’t the first instincts be to get the dog off of the child, keep it away and then calling the EMT’s? Apparently, you just can’t fix stupid and there’s far too much stupidity in this country for situations like that to ever end.
OK, so meanwhile in Waldorf 4 people are shot, allegedly by a human with reasoning skills. A male and a toddler dead, 2 females flown to shock trauma. An animal doesn’t have reasoning skills and an infant makes sudden moves and strange noises. How is an animal to know what’s going on. A human being with the ability to shoot a gun kills 2. A dog kills one. Let’s take a few minutes to determine who is more at fault with unnecessary deaths of human beings. SMH. Let’s hope family members and friends can get prayers of comfort and strength during these trying times. And especially the first responders who had to deal with these tragedies. The men and women who arrive first on a crime/death scene need all the support we can give them. God bless them every one.
If either of my dogs attacked a human being adult or child There wouldn’t have to be the cops called as I would put them down on the spot. For a dog to attack a person is poor training and irresponsible ownership of the animal.
Where was the baby sitter at while the dog was attacking the child