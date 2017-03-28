Fighting on Great Mills Road Leads to Two Arrests

On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Deputy First Class V. Pontorno and Corporal J. Graves of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of 21000 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park when they heard yelling coming from the parking lot in front of the Quick Stop.
Deputies observed James Brian Thompson, 21, and John Eugene Otto, 21, both of Lexington Park, on the ground fighting. The fight and yelling caused patrons from inside of the Quick Stop to exit the business to watch the altercation. Corporal Graves pulled John Otto off of James Thompson, who in turn attempted to flee the scene. After a brief foot pursuit, Deputy First Class Pontorno apprehended Thompson.
A search incident to arrest of Thompson revealed suspected marijuana residue, a grinder and suspected Alprazolam pills in suspect Thompson’s possession.
Otto and Thompson, were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Thompson was charged with Affray/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.
Otto was charged with Affray and Disorderly Conduct.
Hey guys, you’re both 21 now. Legally adults. Time to start acting like one!
Nit and Wit. Morons.
I wonder what this one was about. A woman, drug deal gone wrong, one guy looked at the other one funny? No matter what it was I can’t imagine that fighting over it made either of their lives better.
Knuckle heads
Of course. Drug deal gone wrong. No surprise at all coming from that area which just happens to be adjacent to that ghetto slum called “Fox Chase.”
Ha ha, they showed us….