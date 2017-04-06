Piney Point Man Arrested on Drug Charges

In March of 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the illegal distribution of marijuana by Christopher Ryan Rhodes, 20, of Piney Point.

As a result of the investigation, search, and seizures warrants were obtained for Rhodes, his vehicle, and his residence located in Piney Point.

On Friday, March 31, 2017, the search and seizure warrants were executed, and a total of 16.5 ounces of marijuana, more than $3,500.00 in U.S. currency, digital scales, and packaging material were recovered from his residence.

Cristopher Rhodes was placed under arrest and charged with one (1) count of CDS possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

