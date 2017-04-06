Bryantown Woman Charged with Assault After Car Chase

April 6, 2017
On On Friday, March 31, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Princeton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault possibly involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with a woman who was inside a car. She ignored the officers and drove toward one officer before fleeing onto St. Charles Parkway. Officers pursued the woman who refused to pull over. As she got to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Billingsley Road, she struck the bumper of a car which was stopped at a red light and she continued on. At that point, one of the pursuing officers swerved to avoid striking stopped cars and crossed onto the median. His vehicle had minor damage. Additional officers deployed stop sticks near Radio Station Road.

The woman, Krista Lynn Chastain, 31, of Bryantown, suddenly stopped the car and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Chastain was charged with assault and numerous traffic violations. Officer R. Ondrish is investigating.

