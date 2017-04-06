UPDATE: Hollywood Man Arrested for Driving While Impaired Again and Again

UPDATE 4/6/2017 @ 6:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:34 p.m., Corporal J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Patuxent Beach Road, in California.
The preliminary investigation revealed the operator of a vehicle, identified as Richard Casey Quade, age 28, of Hollywood, struck the rear of another vehicle.
During the investigation, Quade was found to be in possession of Oxycodone and police determined him to be under the influence of a suspected depressant.
Quade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, driving (attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision.
Quade was released on April 6, after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.
4/6/2017: On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road, in California.
Richard Casey Quade, 28, of Hollywood was the at fault driver in the motor vehicle accident that occurred in the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road, in California.
Police suspected Quade was driving while impaired, and drugs were discovered during a search of Quade and his vehicle.
Quade was taken to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center for processing.
At this time, the charges for Quade’s April 5th incident are not available, but a request was made to the Sheriff’s Office and this article will be updated as we receive more information.
As of Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., Quade was still incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center
|Date
|Charge
|Disposition
|County
|9/19/2007
|PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. & PRIVILEGE
|STET
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|6/04/2014
|FAILURE TO DRIVE VEHICLE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN REQUIRED
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|6/04/2014
|DRIVING VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|6/04/2014
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED BY A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|7/31/2014
|PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|7/31/2014
|FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|12/20/2014
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|GUILTY
|CHARLES COUNTY
|3/23/2015
|FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|5/02/2015
|DRIVING VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS & CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY
|STET
|CHARLES COUNTY
|5/02/2015
|DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE
|STET
|CHARLES COUNTY
|5/02/2015
|NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON
|GUILTY
|CHARLES COUNTY
|5/02/2015
|FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION
|STET
|CHARLES COUNTY
|5/30/2015
|(DRIVING, ATT. TO DRIVE) VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S), DRUG(S) & ALCO.) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|5/30/2015
|(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|5/30/2015
|FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|5/30/2015
|DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|5/30/2015
|FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|9/19/2015
|NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|9/19/2015
|RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|9/19/2015
|DRIVER CHANGING LANES WHEN UNSAFE
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|9/19/2015
|DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|9/23/2016
|EXCEEDING MAXIMUM SPEED: 70 MPH IN A POSTED 50 MPH ZONE
|STET
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|11/23/2016
|PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|11/23/2016
|DRIVING, ATTEMPTING) TO DRIVE MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|11/23/2016
|DRIVER CHANGING LANES WHEN UNSAFE
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|11/23/2016
|PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED UNDER TR 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103)
|NOLLE PROSEQUI
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
|12/19/2016
|NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON
|GUILTY
|ST. MARY’S COUNTY
Lock him up a throw away the key,worthless drinking and driving is stupid.They need to stop letting this guys out and then they kill someone.And lord help them if it is one of my family members,because you wont need cops or court for them.
The sad truth is his luck will run out eventually, the only thing we can hope is he doesn’t take anyone out with him when it does. I hope whatever judge he gets finally takes this seriously and gives him prison time, if not it could be the judges family that is caught up in the fiery crash he is destined to have. Play stupid and dangerous games and inevitably he will pay the ultimate price.
Why are these idiots still on the street? Obviously the police are doing there job.
Why are we surprised that he is given this many opportunities to scoff at the law. He is white and they always look out for each other.
thanks for posting their criminal history. Keep up the good work.
UNBELIEVABLE
The definition of a REAL POS!
You can thank the liberal government regime for guys like this.
How many times are we going to see “Nolle Prosequi” when looking at someones criminal record in St. Mary’s County? OUR STATES ATTORNEY, MR FRITZ AND THE ASST ATTORNEY’S HAVE GOT TO GO. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS AT ELECTION TIME”!
I slang in my white tee..
Put this garbage down before he kills innocent people. And when do we start to hold our county legal system liable for not keeping career criminals behinds bars? Is it going to take someone being killed by one of these dregs? If so, the county court system will have blood on its hands & should be held responsible, i.e., criminal charges, fired from positions, disbarments, lawsuits, etc. This madness must stop.
Starting to think that this guy is repeatedly catch-n-release because there are so many redneck alcoholics, pill poppers, and thieves around here that the jail is full and they have no room for this guy.
The revolving door never stops spinning in wonderful St. Mary’s County!
What an absolute POS loser.
Another low life who should have his ass locked up for a few years.
In case you missed it, something happened to this guy in 2014 and he’s been on a downward spiral since. Anyone know what happened to him in 2014?
Another Quade with an extensive criminal record. What have they not gotten arrested and imprisoned for?
He has no regard for anybody but himself…please lock him up and throw away the key!!!
Enough is enough lock his ass and throw away the key. Get a life and get help for your addictions. Stay off the f ing road.
Released? Oh good…back on the road to endanger more innocent people. I guess a death will have to happen for him to protect the community