UPDATE: Hollywood Man Arrested for Driving While Impaired Again and Again

UPDATE 4/6/2017 @ 6:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:34 p.m., Corporal J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Patuxent Beach Road, in California.

The preliminary investigation revealed the operator of a vehicle, identified as Richard Casey Quade, age 28, of Hollywood, struck the rear of another vehicle.

During the investigation, Quade was found to be in possession of Oxycodone and police determined him to be under the influence of a suspected depressant.

Quade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, driving (attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision.

Quade was released on April 6, after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.

4/6/2017: On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road, in California.

Richard Casey Quade, 28, of Hollywood was the at fault driver in the motor vehicle accident that occurred in the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road, in California.

Police suspected Quade was driving while impaired, and drugs were discovered during a search of Quade and his vehicle.

Quade was taken to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center for processing.

At this time, the charges for Quade’s April 5th incident are not available, but a request was made to the Sheriff’s Office and this article will be updated as we receive more information.

As of Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., Quade was still incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center

Date Charge Disposition County 9/19/2007 PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. & PRIVILEGE STET ST. MARY’S COUNTY 6/04/2014 FAILURE TO DRIVE VEHICLE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN REQUIRED GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY 6/04/2014 DRIVING VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY 6/04/2014 DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED BY A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 7/31/2014 PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 7/31/2014 FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY 12/20/2014 THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 GUILTY CHARLES COUNTY 3/23/2015 FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY 5/02/2015 DRIVING VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS & CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY STET CHARLES COUNTY 5/02/2015 DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE STET CHARLES COUNTY 5/02/2015 NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON GUILTY CHARLES COUNTY 5/02/2015 FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION STET CHARLES COUNTY 5/30/2015 (DRIVING, ATT. TO DRIVE) VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S), DRUG(S) & ALCO.) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 5/30/2015 (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY 5/30/2015 FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 5/30/2015 DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 5/30/2015 FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 9/19/2015 NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 9/19/2015 RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 9/19/2015 DRIVER CHANGING LANES WHEN UNSAFE NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 9/19/2015 DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 9/23/2016 EXCEEDING MAXIMUM SPEED: 70 MPH IN A POSTED 50 MPH ZONE STET ST. MARY’S COUNTY 11/23/2016 PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 11/23/2016 DRIVING, ATTEMPTING) TO DRIVE MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 11/23/2016 DRIVER CHANGING LANES WHEN UNSAFE GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY 11/23/2016 PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED UNDER TR 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103) NOLLE PROSEQUI ST. MARY’S COUNTY 12/19/2016 NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON GUILTY ST. MARY’S COUNTY