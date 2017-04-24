Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Mutiple Sexual Offenses Against a Minnor

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible sexual offense involving a juvenile female.

The investigation revealed on April 16, 2017, a 14-year-old victim was solicited for a sex act by an unknown male. The victim admitted she and the male engaged in a sexual act inside his vehicle while in the area of Great Mills, Maryland.

Several investigatory tools were utilized during the course of the investigation identifying Joseph Aloysious Maddox, 51, of Mechanicsville, as the male in question.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) obtained an arrest warrant for Maddox charging him with the following criminal violations:

Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

Sex Offense Third Degree

Child Porn Solicit Subject

Assault Second Degree

Maddox was located and placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to await a bond review before the District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

