UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Wife in Chesapeake Ranch Estates Subdivision

UPDATE 5/5/2018: On May 2, 2018, James Harley, Jr., 39 of Mechanicsville, entered a guilty plea to first-degree premeditated murder.
This plea ensured that his 9 year old son would not have to take the stand and testify against his father for the murder of his mother. This plea was only possible due to the hard work of the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol Deputies arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call. First responding deputies, immediately recognized the homicide, secured the crime scene, established the perimeter and contacted the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) detectives. Detectives worked vigorously to locate this suspect. He was in custody within 24 hours of the murder.
Sheriff Evans, who attended the hearing, stated, “This was a horrific event for everyone involved, particularly for the family and friends of Tanya Harley, out detectives never stopped working to ensure justice was served.” He added, “Domestic violence related homicides occur far too often, we take them very seriously and have formed numerous partnerships over the past several years, which have led to the implementation of specific protocols to assist us with identifying and addressing domestic related issues.”
UPDATE 4/30/2017: According to court documents, James W. Harley Jr., 38, of Lusby, was charged with murder, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime.
Harley is currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center without bond.
Harley is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 24, 2017.
UPDATE 4/29/2017 @ 2:00 p.m.: James W. Harley Jr., 38, of Lusby, is in police custody at this time
4/28/2017: On Friday, April 28, 2017 at approximately 9:30 pm, units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rawhide Road, Lusby, for an assist sick or injured call.
Upon arrival it was determined that Tanya Louise Harley, a 34 year old female, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Her husband, James W. Harley Jr. a 38 year old male, has been developed as the suspect.
Mr. Harley left the residence prior to deputies arriving. He has not yet been located and the police are actively searching for him.
It is unknown if he is on foot or in a vehicle at this time.
Please report any suspicious activities. Detective Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is the lead Detective and can be reached at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or muddjm@co.cal.md.us.
Wow Lord what was on this young man mine was it that Un bearable that he had to take his kids mom life. My prayers and condolences goes out to the kid and family praying strength and that God lift you all in spirit!!!!
Wow Lord. What was on this young man’s mind that was so unbearable that he had to take the life of his children’s mother. My prayers and condolences go out to the children and family. Praying strength, and that God will lift you all in spirit!
This story was on Live PD last night. The call went out as a young child wandering the street. When CC deputies got to the residence, they went in and found a woman face down. You could hear one of the deputies saying she was priority 4. I never did see the show go back to them.
Prayers for the family!
My heart breaks for the family. I did hear about it being live pd and to hear about a child wondering looking for help makes it break that much more. Sending thoughts and prayers to the family. And may he get exactly what he deserves!!!
Where did they apprehend him?
A divorce would have been cheaper and caused much less collateral damage. Now multiple people are devastated because of this guy’s actions. I can’t even imagine what this woman did that would make this guy feel she deserved to die. In my mind the only people that deserve to die are rapists, child molesters, and murderers like him.
Probably started the Divorce process, but in MD they would have to wait 1 years because of the children.
Not true. Any divorce, children or not, you can not cohabitate for one year. If anyone says you did, your time starts over. That’s in normal circumstances. There are special cases, i.e., recorded domestic violence, abuse of the children where divorce will be granted sooner.
Regardless, he destroyed the lives of his children. Now they’ll have no parents. God look after them.
so so sad. God Bless Those Kids
