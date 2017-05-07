Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in St. Mary’s County Under Investigation

On Sunday, May 7, 2017, at approximately at 1:40 a.m Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash, in California.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white BMW passenger car was traveling on West on Route 4/St. Andrews Church Road just prior to Fairgrounds Road, in California. For unknown reasons the BMW left the roadway and struck a utility pole, the vehicle was torn in half and the driver/single occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency personnel pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

No details of the identity of the driver are being released a this time

Troopers from the Maryland State Police CRASH Team are investigating.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

Details will be provided as they become available.

