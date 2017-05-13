Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Reported in Lexington Park

On Friday, May 12, 2017 at approximately 10:45 p.m., police, fire and emergency personnel responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle accident, in Lexington Park.

Units responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Thames Avenue, in Lexington Park, to find a head on motor vehicle crash involving a Honda Accord and a Chevrolet Malibu.

At this time, two fatalities are confirmed and deputies are working to notify the next of kin.

Helicopters were unavailable due to weather, an adult female , and three children were transported to local and area trauma centers.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit has been on the scene and is continuing the investigation.

A press release will be provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.





Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Maguire at 301-475-4200.