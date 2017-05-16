Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for DUI & Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin

On Friday, May 12, 2017 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Trooper First Class Barlow, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a single vehicle accident on Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown.
Russell W. Gribble, 35, of Chesapeake Beach, was taken to the hospital for injuries.
A search based on Controlled Dangerous Substance and Paraphernalia in plain view was conducted.
Numerous plastic baggies prepared for distribution were located throughout the vehicle as well as a digital scale and prescription pills.
Upon discharge, Gribble was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
