UPDATE: Victim Name Released in Fatal Waldorf Shooting

UPDATE 5/17/2017 @ 2:40 p.m: On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Samuel Keith Gemeny, 35, of Waldorf inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed three suspects knocked on the door of the apartment. When an occupant of the apartment opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside. An argument ensued between Gemeny and the suspects during which Gemeny struck one suspect over the head with an iPad. Another suspect then shot Gemeny.

The suspects fled from the area in an unknown type of car.

Based on additional information, it appears the suspects knew the victim and were arguing over property just prior to the shooting.

Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

