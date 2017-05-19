Prince George’s County Police Department to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint TONIGHT
The Special Operations Division will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, May 19, 2017 from 9:00 pm to 3:00 am. Officers will focus on the central portion of the county. This is one of the many checkpoints that will be conducted throughout the year.
Never drink and drive. The consequences are not worth the risk.
This entry was posted on May 19, 2017 at 6:52 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Prince George's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.