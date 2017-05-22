22 Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Rape of a Minor

On Friday, May 19, 2017, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of a sex offense involving a juvenile female, after initially responding to a private residence in Mechanicsville for a reported disturbance.
Detectives and Crime Lab Technicians from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) were contacted and continued the investigation.
As a result of their investigation, Anton Cortez Queen, 22, of Mechanicsville, was later arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.
Cortez is being held at the Detention Center on a no bond status.
Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Skyler LeFave at 301-475-4200, ext. *1983 or by email, skyler.lefave@stmarysmd.com.
I hope it was a family member of the victim that gave him that black eye. Too bad they didn’t keep hitting this scum. Maybe they can house him with the POS pedo they busted last week so the other inmates would only need to make one stop to dish out a little prison justice. God knows Maryland won’t punish either of them to the extent they deserve to be punished.
Typical, right Big Dookie?
This POS should never see the light of day!!!!!!!!!!!
Give this monster everything he’s got coming to him and more! What would you do if it was your sister,daughter, or even your mom?