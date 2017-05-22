22 Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Rape of a Minor

On Friday, May 19, 2017, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of a sex offense involving a juvenile female, after initially responding to a private residence in Mechanicsville for a reported disturbance.

Detectives and Crime Lab Technicians from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) were contacted and continued the investigation.

As a result of their investigation, Anton Cortez Queen, 22, of Mechanicsville, was later arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Cortez is being held at the Detention Center on a no bond status.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Skyler LeFave at 301-475-4200, ext. *1983 or by email, skyler.lefave@stmarysmd.com.

