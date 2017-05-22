Bowie Woman Charged with Trespassing at Lexington Park Library

May 22, 2017
Kathleen K. Crank, 55, of Bowie

Kathleen K. Crank, 55, of Bowie

On May 21, 2017, Kathleen K. Crank, 55, of Bowie, was arrested by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Lexington Park Library.

The investigation revealed, Crank registered for a class being held at the library as a teenager. When she arrived, she was denied entry into the class. Crank refused requests to move from her location and caused a disturbance.

Crank was arrested and charged with Trespassing on public property, disturbing the peace, hindering passage, and failure to obey a lawful order by Corporal T. Snyder of the Lexington Park COPs Unit.


3 Responses to Bowie Woman Charged with Trespassing at Lexington Park Library

  1. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Looks like the religious whackos are at it again!

  2. AliceW on May 22, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    So she was identifying as a teenager today so why was she not allowed in?

  3. Delonte on May 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Word! I’m praying that she “gets right”, with some make up! Amen! Can I get a witness for her make over?

