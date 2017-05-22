Bowie Woman Charged with Trespassing at Lexington Park Library

On May 21, 2017, Kathleen K. Crank, 55, of Bowie, was arrested by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Lexington Park Library.

The investigation revealed, Crank registered for a class being held at the library as a teenager. When she arrived, she was denied entry into the class. Crank refused requests to move from her location and caused a disturbance.

Crank was arrested and charged with Trespassing on public property, disturbing the peace, hindering passage, and failure to obey a lawful order by Corporal T. Snyder of the Lexington Park COPs Unit.

