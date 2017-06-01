Oxon Hill Arrested for Car Theft in North Beach

On Friday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Deputy T. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dayton Avenue/7th Street for a reported hit and run accident.

The complainant advised he witnessed a vehicle strike a parked car in front of a residence and drove off with a flat front right tire.

Deputy R. Cress notified Deputy Buckler that he had located the suspect vehicle behind the Boys and Girls Club in North Beach. After responding to the location and seeing no suspects on the scene, he was contacted by the vehicle owner who confirmed the damaged vehicle was his and it had been stolen from the Dunkirk parking lot. He explained that he allowed Travis Watts, 29, of Oxon Hill,, to sit in his car while he was working but at no time did he give Watts permission to drive the vehicle, knowing Watts’ license was suspended.

The investigation further revealed William Parran, II, 28, of Chesapeake Beach, got behind the wheel and was responsible for striking the parked car. He continued driving and eventually parked the vehicle at the Boys and Girls Club.

The investigation also revealed Manuel Osborne, Jr., who initially denied any involvement with the vehicle, had picked up Watts and provided him a ride back to Dunkirk after the accident took place.

Watts was arrested for Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking’

Parran, II, was charged on an application for Destruction of Property/Traffic Offenses.

Osborne was charged on an application for Providing False Information to a Peace Officer.

