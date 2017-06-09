Mechanicsville Man Suffers Burn Injury

On Thursday, June 9, 2017, investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office were requested to respond for a reported burn injury at 41340 Riverview Road in Mechanicsville.

The investigation has revealed Joseph L. Williams, 70, suffered burns to over 60% of his body after the improper use of smoking materials ignited his clothing.

Neighbors witnessed Williams on fire on his front porch and rushed to extinguish the fire and contacted 911.

The fire originally occurred at 4:23 p.m., and brought 10 firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene.

The fire was extinguished prior to their arrival and there was minimal to no damage to the dwelling.

The victim was flown to Washington Hospital Center Burn Unit by Maryland State Police Trooper 2.

Anyone with information into this incident is asked to call the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Southern Region at 443-550-6820.