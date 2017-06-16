Virginia Woman Arrested in Waldorf for Assaulting an Officer After a Hit and Run

On Friday, June 2, 2017. at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Mall Circle in Waldorf for the report of a hit-and-run crash.

The victim advised a woman hit her car and took off. The victim used her cellphone and recorded the suspect’s car as the driver fled. Officers were able to obtain a description of the car and subsequently spotted the car on Route 925 near Route 5, where they initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Ronna Curelea, 24, of Virginia, had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and appeared to be intoxicated.

Curelea refused to follow any commands and was arrested, as officers were taking her into custody, she attempted to bite them.

Curelea was subsequently transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where she was charged with hit-and-run, driving while impaired, and assault.

Pfc. R. Gass is investigating.

