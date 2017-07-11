Mechanicsville Woman Charged with Drunk Driving and Possession of Heroin in June

Tamika Danielle Stewart, 33, of Mechanicsville, has two prior conviction for drunk driving in St. Mary's County
On Wednesday, June 26, 2017, Deputy J. Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisting Corporal W. Rishel with a traffic stop where the suspect, Tamika Danielle Stewart, 33, of Mechanicsville, appeared to be under the influence of a substance.
Stewart was asked to exit the vehicle and when she stood up, deputies located a small baggie containing suspected Heroin on the seat in the car.
Stewart was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS Possession: Not Marijuana (Heroin).
On June 8, 2017 Tamika Danielle Stewart , was charged by the Maryland State Police with the following:
- (driving, attempting to drive) vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
- (driving, attempting to drive) veh. while impaired by alcohol
- negligent driving
- reckless driving
- unsafe lane changing
- driving veh in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on hwy
- driving/attempting drive motor veh. on hwy w/o req . license and authorization
- driving vehicle on highway on expired license
Tamika Danielle Stewart was found guilty of the following crimes in St. Mary’s County:
- driving a vehicle on June 25, 2007, while impaired by alcohol.
- theft, less than $100, on July 3, 2008
- driving a vehicle on September 2013, while impaired by alcohol
- driving vehicle on November 9, 2015, highway with an expired license