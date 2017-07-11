Mechanicsville Woman Charged with Drunk Driving and Possession of Heroin in June

Tamika Danielle Stewart, 33, of Mechanicsville, has two prior conviction for drunk driving in St. Mary's County

On Wednesday, June 26, 2017, Deputy J. Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisting Corporal W. Rishel with a traffic stop where the suspect, Tamika Danielle Stewart, 33, of Mechanicsville, appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

Stewart was asked to exit the vehicle and when she stood up, deputies located a small baggie containing suspected Heroin on the seat in the car.

Stewart was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS Possession: Not Marijuana (Heroin).

On June 8, 2017 Tamika Danielle Stewart , was charged by the Maryland State Police with the following:

(driving, attempting to drive) vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

(driving, attempting to drive) veh. while impaired by alcohol

negligent driving

reckless driving

unsafe lane changing

driving veh in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on hwy

driving/attempting drive motor veh. on hwy w/o req . license and authorization

driving vehicle on highway on expired license

Tamika Danielle Stewart was found guilty of the following crimes in St. Mary’s County:

driving a vehicle on June 25, 2007, while impaired by alcohol.

theft, less than $100, on July 3, 2008

driving a vehicle on September 2013, while impaired by alcohol

driving vehicle on November 9, 2015, highway with an expired license