Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Park Hall

July 15, 2017

On Saturday, July 15, 2017, at approximately 9:15 a.m., police and rescue personnel responded to North Snow Hill Manor Road, in Park Hall, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a Toyota passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a tree at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and North Snow Hill Manor Road.

The operator of the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

No details of the identity of the driver are being released a this time




