Take the Buy Local Challenge (JULY 22-30) It’s a Win, Win!

The annual statewide Buy Local Challenge (BLC) encourages everyone to eat something from a local farm every day during Buy Local Week, July 22 – 30, 2017.

Individuals, businesses and organizations can take the Challenge, which is voluntary pledge to eat Maryland farm products (produce, dairy, seafood, meats and fruit) for one week. Locally produced beverages; wines, beers and spirits count too!

“Taking the Challenge is a win, win!” Said Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director of The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), creator of the Buy Local Challenge. “When you take the pledge to buy local not only do you get great tasting food, you’re also supporting local farmers as well as local businesses that offer farm products”.

This year SMADC is adding an extra incentive to engage consumers during Buy Local Challenge (BLC) week. The general public is invited to share their BLC experiences for a chance to win prizes by registering their BLC pledge, or by posting their ‘buy local’ shopping spree photos to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #buylocalchallenge. “It’s easy and fun to do.” Said Watson-Hampton, “We hope everyone will participate, as we have so many options to buy local now; at farmers’ markets, restaurants, stores, wineries, breweries and even distilleries. The list is endless!”

For information on how to participate in the Buy Local Challenge Week and find BLC competition details, extensive statewide links to farmers’ market directories, downloadable BLC logos and more, visit the BLC website www.buylocalchallenge.com. Visit the BLC Facebook page for the latest Buy Local Week happenings around the state and view or download BLC week recipes from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Buy Local Cookbook series at mda.maryland.gov.

The Buy Local Challenge was initiated in 2007 by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) and is jointly promoted with Maryland Department of Agriculture.