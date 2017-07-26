Waldorf Man Arrested for Burglary

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Pfc. C. Gustafson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Pinefield Road in Waldorf when he heard a man yelling from the front yard of a house.

The man told the officer an unknown male had just been inside his residence and fled upon being detected by the homeowner. The victim provided officers with a description of the male.

Pfc. Gustafson checked the area and observed the suspect walk out from behind a fence in the victim’s backyard. The suspect, Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf, was apprehended. Upon searching the victim’s property, officers found a freshly opened bottle of wine in the victim’s front yard as well as a large CD case. The wine was stolen from the victim’s house, and the CDs were stolen from the victim’s car.

Thomas was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.





