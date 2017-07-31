HIV Positive Charles County Former Track Coach & Instructional Assistant Faces 119 Counts

UPDATE 7/31/2017: A Charles County middle school instructional assistant and track coach who’s accused of sexually assaulting several male students while being HIV positive has been handed down an 119-count indictment, according to officials.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, faces the following charges according to the state attorney’s office:

12 counts of child sexual abuse (each count carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison)

48 counts of second-degree sex offense (each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison)

2 counts of third-degree sex offense (each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison)

2 counts of second-degree assault (each count carries a maximum sentence 10 years in prison)

44 counts of filming child pornography (each count carries a maximum sentence 10 years in prison)

2 counts of solicitation of a minor (each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison)

5 counts displaying obscene matter to a minor (each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison)

3 counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV virus to another (each count carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison)

6 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (each count carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison)

Distribution of marijuana (carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison)

Investigators said they believed there could be more victims. Authorities urged parents whose children may have had contact with Bell to talk with them.

The FBI established a hotline for anyone with concerns about their children relating to the case. That number is 1-800-225-5324.







UPDATE 7/5/2017: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation of Carlos Bell, a former instructional assistant at a local middle school, who was charged with the production of child pornography and assault of several middle-school aged children.

Investigators have learned additional details regarding Bell’s involvement with youth:

• In the fall of 2008, Bell worked as a facility attendant with the Charles County Department of Community Services.

• In the fall of 2015, Bell worked for AlphaBest, a Charles County government contractor, that provided before and after school care at J.P. Ryon Elementary School and William B. Wade Elementary School.

• In the spring of 2016, Bell volunteered as an assistant coach for a track club, Comets, located in Waldorf. The athletes ranged in age from 15-18 years old.

In addition, detectives received information Bell may have coached or assisted coaching a variety of sports throughout the region.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone whose children may have been coached by Bell to talk with his or her children regarding this matter. If evidence of wrongdoing is suspected, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI. While the CCSO is the primary investigative agency, the FBI established this tip line to assist in the investigation and to help streamline information.

The CCSO is working non-stop with the Charles County Public Schools, Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, Charles County Health Department and Charles County Government on this investigation. Significant updates will be published as necessary.



Charles County Sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and Charles County Public Schools, have arrested Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, in connection with the production of child pornography and three counts of second-degree assault. Bell, who had been an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and a former track coach at La Plata High School, was arrested at his home on June 30 after a Charles County Grand Jury indicted him. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Detectives began investigating Bell in December when they received a tip of possible inappropriate behavior with a student while he was coaching track. Bell was immediately removed from the school where he worked and was barred from coaching. Detectives searched Bell’s work computer, but nothing suspicious was found. They also served a search warrant at Bell’s home where they recovered his home computer and other electronics. The devices were submitted to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab where data was subsequently retrieved linking Bell to the production of child pornography. Investigators also determined Bell sexually abused several males on school property, his home and possibly at other locations. Further, Bell admitted to being HIV positive and evidence was recovered to corroborate that statement. Additional charges are forthcoming.

Detectives are continuing to sort through materials and evidence in an effort to determine if there are additional victims. Investigators are asking anyone whose child may have had contact with Bell to talk with their children about this matter.

With the assistance of the FBI, a special telephone number has been established for anyone with concerns about their children relating to this case. That phone number is 1-800-CALL-FBI. The investigation is ongoing.