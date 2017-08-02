St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking to Identify Individuals in Nicolet Park Fight Video

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 2:57 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located a large crowd dispersing and fleeing the area. It was later learned the crowd gathered to watch a fight that was also broadcast live on social media.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals in the broadcast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.

Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).