St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking to Identify Individuals in Nicolet Park Fight Video

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 2:57 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located a large crowd dispersing and fleeing the area. It was later learned the crowd gathered to watch a fight that was also broadcast live on social media.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals in the broadcast.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Bowie at 301-475-4200, ext. *8066 or by email, Shawn.Bowie@stmarysmd.com.
Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Easy, the Sheriffs Office just needs to walk over to the Social Services office and show them the pictures. They should be able to handle this easy investigation, or, walk over the the State Police Barracks and ask them for help.
Go to the zoo
So true.
Are they going to get a Participation Trophy? May be a county good citizenship award and a day named after them. We can call it Bat Day!
Just track down the person with the account! jeeze. If they don’t provide some names, charge them with aiding and abetting…
I find it hard to believe the poleece do not recognize faces in the photos.
Aiding and abetting? You have no clue about the law. Please stop commenting.
Did they check Tri-County yet?
Fight about stolen EBT cards
Alisha Brown is one of the girls I would assume since in the comments beside the vid her name was mentioned saying “you had a chance at the end…”
A drone with pepper spray would be hilarious
whatchu wanna bet they wanna investigate the guy who went aroun sayin i kill n*gg*z????
Just take the pictures to social services.
Check with animal control
I have never seen such a large group of barbarians in all my life. Educated people do not behave this way. Ignorance at its finest. Check the welfare rolls and you can identify them.
I do not know who is worse, the rachid ghetto-fabulous girl filming it, or the bat holding bonnet wearing looking like streetwalker thugettes.
You would have thought it was raining food stamps around the corner when they went running from the police. Bunch of chickens
Those hair hatted hooligans need to be sterilized, banned from the US and sent to a 3rd world prison. Think about it, you know this isn’t their first acts of foolishness and extreme stupidity. If no action is taken to stop them, the cycle will only continue and get worse. When the BT-1000 is unleashed upon society, more cops and armed security guards are needed in the area. They are state-sponsored terrorists who always get special treatment when they are the lowest filth on the totem pole along with sex offenders, murderers and animal abusers.
I hope you didn’t vote for Hillary then.
And this is why most of the educated people in St. Mary’s county avoid Great Mills Road at all costs.
Lol….all yall talkin real racist tell the police they should be worryin bout you crackers thats over dosing instead of a street fight