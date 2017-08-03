Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspects, Recover Stolen SUV and Handgun

August 3, 2017
On Friday, July 28, 2017. at approximately 4:15 a.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles on Route 228 making an illegal U-turn. The rear vehicle’s operator had flashing lights on and appeared to be pursuing the first vehicle. The officer activated his emergency equipment, and the rear vehicle pulled over where the driver indicated the first vehicle, a Cadillac SUV, had struck him and took off. The officer located the Cadillac, but the driver refused to stop. Instead, the driver turned onto Water Hickory Court where the SUV struck a tree in the front yard of a house and then a parked car.

Upon approaching the SUV, the officer found three female occupants inside, and he observed a handgun on the floorboard. Further, the SUV had been reported stolen from La Plata.

Jasmine Maria Toplyn, 22, of Waldorf, Kirah Gabrielle Adney, 18, of La Plata, and Maira Luz Gonzalez, 19, of Waldorf, were arrested and charged with theft and traffic violations. Pfc. M. Nauman investigated.

