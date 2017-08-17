UPDATE: SMCSO Theft Suspect Identified

8/17/2017 @ 7:15 p.m.: The suspect has been identified.

8/17/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

From early May to early July of 2017, the suspect, known to the victim as “Twanda Hall”, made a series of unauthorized transactions and withdrawals from the victim’s bank account.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8098 or by email, Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com

Reference: CCN 38361-17

