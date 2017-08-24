Lexington Park Man Arrested at Drug Raid on St. Lo Place

August 24, 2017
Charles Alexander Plater, 31, of, Lexington Park

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence on St. Lo Place, in Lexington Park.

During the search, Charles Alexander Plater, 31, of, Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, and a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue.

Plater was placed under arrest by Deputy Sidorwicz and transported to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with possession of cocaine.

