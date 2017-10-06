UPDATE: Prince Frederick Woman Indicted for Child Abuse and Assault

October 6, 2017
Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon, 40, of Prince Frederick

UPDATE 10/16/2017: A grand jury in Calvert County indicted Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon, 40, of Prince Frederick on one count each of second degree child abuse and second degree assault.

In August of 2017, a Child Protective Services Worker prepared a safety plan for Calderon, which was signed by both parties, indicating that she was not allowed to hit the child with any objects. The plan also indicated that in-home services would be provided by CPS to assist Calderon with the child’s behavior and with cleaning her home so that it is sanitary.

Calderon is scheduled to appear in Calvert County Circuit Court on October 23, and a trial date is set for January 23, 2018.

8/28/2017: On August 10, 2017, police responded to a trailer on Hallowing Point Rd, in Prince Frederick, for a report of child abuse.

Detective Jernigam from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and a Child Protective Services Worker from the county responded to the trailer after they received complaints that a 3-year-old boy had visible marks on his body. The complaints came from the child’s teachers at the Head Start program.

The child had marks on his chest, back, and legs that appeared to have been made by a thin cord of some type. The child’s speech and language is delayed, and he was only able to indicate his mom was mad.

Police made contact with the child’s mother, identified as Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon, 40, of Prince Frederick.

The Child Protective Services Worker explained they needed to speak with Calderon about the marks on he son’s arms, and Calderon stated that she hit him because she was angry because he “do a lot of things” and she “need to teach him”. Calderon went on to say that she tries not to hit him because “he’s white and it leaves marks”, which she knows is a problem, and that sometimes she has to hit him so he will learn. Calderon explained that she is having issues with potty training, destructive behavior, and that the only way she can keep him occupied is with a tablet. Calderon was asked what she hit the child with, and she said it was a cord to a tablet because he chewed it and it broke. The previous night, 8/9/2017, Calderon admitted to hitting him between 5-7 times but she was not exactly sure because she was so angry with him. Calderon then explained that she usually uses a shoe to hit him, but she had the cord in her hand, which is why she used it. Calderon said that it hurts her hand to spank him with her hand and gives her blood clots, so she uses a shoe.

The Child Protective Services Worker explained that she could not hit the child with cords and leave marks. Calderon repeatedly indicated that she cannot control his behavior, citing examples of him urinating in a basket full of clean laundry, and on the blankets on her bed. While speaking with Calderon, the child grabbed an empty water bottle, urinated inside it, and placed it on the floor near the front door. Calderon made no attempts to stop this behavior, and rather indicated that it was another example of not being able to control him “because he’s 3”.

Police described the residence as “extremely unkempt, with old food on the floor, tables, chairs, and counters. Insects were visible flying around the residence, crawling on the counters and floors. Ms. Calderon apologized for the mess and stated that it is Thursday which is her day to clean.”

The Child Protective Services Worker prepared a safety plan for Calderon, which was signed by both parties, indicating that she was not allowed to hit the child with any objects. The plan also indicated that in-home services would be provided by CPS to assist Calderon with the child’s behavior and with cleaning her home so that it is sanitary.

Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon, was arrested and charged with assault, and child abuse, she posted a $10,000 bail and was released. Calderon has a preliminary court date on September 22, 2017, in Calvert District Court.


82 Responses to UPDATE: Prince Frederick Woman Indicted for Child Abuse and Assault

  1. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Really?? I’d like to slap the shiat out of you so hard that it hurts my bare hands.

    Reply
    • Heathers Hair Puller on August 28, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Then do it….

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

    This loser needs to be sterilized right now. I am sick of my tax dollars going to pay for this type of crap!

    Reply
  3. sharon Walls on August 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

    she needs to be beat the same way she has beat her son

    Reply
  4. Concerned on August 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Please take some patenting classes. The trouble you’re having is because you are not teaching the child the way he needs to be taught. You will have to put more work in to raise him well. Do you really love him? Then do the work….

    Reply
    • Rob Stark on August 28, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      While I understand your comments about parenting classes, these classes cannot teach you basic humanity.

      Reply
    • Ben Matlock on August 29, 2017 at 9:10 am

      And now it’s the government’s job to teach people how to be parents. We rely too much on government now. Where does it end?

      Reply
      • Anonymous on August 30, 2017 at 5:39 pm

        How did u get that it was the governments job?

        Reply
  5. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    POS

    Reply
  6. lucy on August 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    he apparently has a learning disability since he cannot speak, but yet she continues to hit him, what is wrong with her, he probably has a behavior issue cause she hits him no matter what. POS, she doesn’t deserve children, Now CPS is going to give her help in cleaning her house. That kid could be dead before her hearing. You don’t think she will be taking it out on the child.

    Reply
    • J on August 28, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Abuse actually stunts language development and cognitive development, so the abuse is likely the reason he has a language and/or learning disability. She brought it upon herself

      Reply
  7. Concerned on August 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Please take some patenting classes. The trouble you’re having is because you are not teaching the child the way he needs to be taught. You will have to put more work in to raise him well. Do you really love him? Then do the work….

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      Yeah we heard you the first time idiot.

      Reply
    • woot woot what on August 30, 2017 at 8:26 am

      I agree about patenting classes. I know someone that used to work for the patent office, very stressful job. Who knew? Lots of research involved to make sure that when people are trying to patent something, that it isn’t already patented. And if it is using things that are patented, sometimes they need to go back for a redesign…

      Reply
  8. Jerome Betts on August 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Looks like she may have tried to eat him, so there may have been some bite marks too! She was just hongrey!

    Reply
    • SRS on August 28, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      I was just thinking the same thing.

      Reply
  9. Nick on August 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    WTH? This bitch beats a child who has obvious problems of some type and she gets $10,000 bail ONLY?
    I’d like to ask the commissioner WHY she was let her out so cheaply!

    As fer her…Karma will come around one day.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Posted a $10,000 bond? How? If that place was as bad as described where’d she come up with the $10K or the $1K to pay the bondsmen?

    Reply
    • Heathers Hair Puller on August 28, 2017 at 10:58 am

      GOOGLE.com

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Pimp posted bail.

      Reply
  11. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I just want to say Thank You to the teacher that noticed something and did something about it. I hope this little boy gets the help that he needs. If he is always yelled at and has to live in a pig stye, he knows nothing else. He needs someone to take care of him the correct way. I hope they removed him from his awful POS mom.

    Reply
    • Tophat on August 29, 2017 at 6:53 am

      I agree but why publish where the complaint came from, I hope they don’t retaliate against the teacher.

      Reply
      • Robert E Lee on August 30, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Who is “they”?

        Reply
        • Justin on August 31, 2017 at 3:35 am

          CPS is what Anonymous is meaning by “they”

          Reply
          • Rob Stark on September 6, 2017 at 3:51 pm

            Why would CPS be “they”? Why would “they” retaliate against the teacher? That doesn’t make any sense.

  12. Laura on August 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    so CPS are housekeepers now too??? when the hell did that happen? Are they going to babysit the child and raise him for her too? and I’m sorry, you only clean your house on Thursdays? with a child? REALLY????

    Am I the only one that sees the insanity of this?

    Reply
  13. Dirt on August 28, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I have no idea why the child would have such delayed development…

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      What do you mean she beats the poor boy with a shoe you don’t think any of them shoes didn’t go up side his head hope he gets the help he needs and she sits her ass in jail where she belongs

      Reply
      • cheywolf on August 29, 2017 at 8:27 am

        I think that was sarcasm

        Reply
      • Ben Matlock on August 29, 2017 at 9:11 am

        Turn your sarcasm button on.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on August 31, 2017 at 3:28 pm

        Bro! You are dumb as a box of rocks if you couldnt see the sarcasm. Geez louise.

        Reply
    • Bro-bi Wan Kenobi on August 29, 2017 at 8:10 am

      Apparently you need to actually identify your sarcasm as sarcasm so the idiots on here understand…

      Reply
  14. Jacqueline Ann Miesner on August 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    so she gets to keep him as long as she doesnt hit him really GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

    Reply
  15. Rob Stark on August 28, 2017 at 10:43 am

    This story makes me so sad. This poor 3 year old child has to suffer so much because he has a mother who probably can’t even feel love for him. Where is his father, his grandparents? Aren’t there others in his life who can see what is happening and are willing to step in here and help?
    This poor kid doesn’t stand a chance at a good life when the only one who cares about him is a Child Protective Service Worker who has to write a “safety plan” for the mother.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      Very touching words Miss, thank you ma’am.

      Reply
      • Bellatrix on August 28, 2017 at 5:02 pm

        Anonymous,

        We can see how much compassion you have. None!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 7:53 am

          Seems pretty compassionate to me?

          Reply
        • Anonymous on August 31, 2017 at 3:34 pm

          What was wrong with their comment dork?

          Reply
      • Annie Lang on August 29, 2017 at 9:27 am

        Anonymous,
        You decide to make a smart ass comment to Rob Stark for expressing concern about this 3 year old. Why? I wonder what kind of father you have and what kind of house you grew up in. Sad for you.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on August 30, 2017 at 7:36 am

          What did he say that was wrong?

          Reply
          • Anonymous on August 30, 2017 at 1:15 pm

            For some reason, anonymous decided to refer to Rob Stark as “she”. It appears to be an attempt at an insult but it seems to me to miss the mark. Who knows?

        • Anonymous on August 31, 2017 at 3:33 pm

          Wtf is wrong with it?

          Reply
  16. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I can not believe that she is going to get her child back! What is wrong with people today? That child needs to be removed for good. She has no problem telling the cops what she did and how she beat her child. What kind of POS is she? She needs the exact same thing done to her that she is doing to her own child!

    Reply
  17. Lindsey on August 28, 2017 at 10:56 am

    This is beyond awful. Just think of the mental abuse this baby goes through daily. So she normally hits him with her hand or shoe because that’s ok. She needs to be beat and this child placed in a loving environment.

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Hope they didnt just put that child back in her custody to be killed

    Reply
  19. Justine Maas on August 28, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Who makes the decision to return this child to her? Whose blood will this babies hands be on? I want to know who specifically decided he would not be better off placed in foster care.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 11:58 pm

      To bad thats none of youre buisness, so mind your own. Not like youd do anything anyway sparky.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on August 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

        Woman deserves to loose that child. She is a POS and does not deserve to be a parent.

        Reply
  20. Michelle on August 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

    POS: Pick on someone you’re own size- Sterilize yourself- better yet/ have them cut all your woman parts out..you obviously don’t need them.

    Reply
    • Anna B on August 29, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Don’t do that! She would then be considered a trans-gender person (whatever?) and be an instant hero to the left wing nut jobs who will then show up and protest!

      Reply
  21. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    This woman may be retarded and not able to cope with a child.

    Reply
    • SRS on August 28, 2017 at 9:44 pm

      Actually even retarded people have raised children. She’s just a POS Bitc#.

      Reply
  22. patrick on August 28, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    can we save the court and the tax payers the time and money and just lock her up and forget about her for 6 months and see if she likes being treated like and animal

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    CPS’ plan is wrong in so many ways. So she’s not allowed to hit the child with any objects, but she can still use her hand, or does your ‘plan’ state butt only? You’re going assist her with the child’s behavior… do you think that maybe it’s a learned behavior? And you’re going to help clean her house… WTH!!!! How about you take the child until she completes parenting classes and cleans her own house!! This is our CPS system folks…scary!

    Reply
    • Pissed off on August 30, 2017 at 2:22 am

      This is insane!!! What is our world coming to??!!

      Reply
  24. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Really?? A Safety plan that states she cannot hit him with any object.. Why are they even allowing her to have her child back?? Unbelievable..

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 9:12 am

      So you are volunteering to take the child?

      Reply
      • Momtoboys on August 30, 2017 at 2:25 am

        I’d be happy to take that little boy! Absolutely!!

        Reply
      • Momtoboys on August 30, 2017 at 2:29 am

        I’d be happy to take that child. He would at least know what love is!

        Reply
  25. Pat on August 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I don’t think he has a problem potty training. He knows how to use a bottle so he should know how to use the potty. Sounds like the mother has a big problem. She should not be blaming her baby. She definitely needs to go to parenting classes. Maybe she should give him to someone that will love him. Praying for that little boy.

    Reply
  26. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Wait no comments on the weird name? Thats right in her case its OK. lol

    Reply
  27. Jrock on August 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Her family must work for system trash ass white pos beat her until she say i sorry

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      She looks only looks half trash pass white POS.

      Reply
      • Bro-bi Wan Kenobi on August 29, 2017 at 8:12 am

        Can someone translate both of these comments for the rest of us?

        Reply
      • Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        She white with a white son, don’t make this guttersnipe something she isnt.

        Reply
    • Grammar Police on August 29, 2017 at 9:14 am

      You should apologize for that comment. Use some punctuation once in a while and perhaps you can get your point across a little better next time. You’re welcome.

      Reply
  28. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Classic, tailor park trash!

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The Head Start teacher saved the little boys life.
    .

    Reply
  30. Michele on August 28, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    So I guess no one is going to be shocked when we here the child has been found deceased… this makes me sick. Take the child out of the home, place him in foster care until she gets the help she needs, cleans her house and proves to be a fitting parent. Just plain sad!!!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Nice of you to volunteer!

      Reply
      • Momtoboys on August 30, 2017 at 2:28 am

        In a heart beat.

        Reply
  31. Anonymous on August 28, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Foreigners get special rights in the USA

    Reply
    • Bob Lob Law on August 29, 2017 at 7:17 am

      Stop voting Democrat then.

      Reply
    • Kathy Griffin on August 29, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      She’s probably one of Obamas “Dreamers”. So leave her alone!

      Reply
  32. Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Her behavior pisses me off. I’d like to whip her 6-7 times (or doubled the quantity bc she’s an adult) with the thickest extension cord I can find on a daily basis until she learns right from wrong. Good enough for the baby, right?POS! That baby needs to be removed immediately!

    Reply
  33. D. Curry on August 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Why has this child remained with her? This is an outrage. The child should be removed immediately from this toxic environment. My God what more do you need? Abuse, filthy conditions, learning disability and a parent who doesn’t want him. This isn’t Child Protective Services….this is an outrage!! We as citizens of Calvert County deserve better!! This little boy’s life hangs in the balance. Shame on You CPS – You should remove him IMMEDIATELY. This isn’t a situation which deserves second chances.

    Reply
  34. Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon on August 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Por favor no me deportes.

    Reply
    • Grand Wizard on August 30, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Hahahahaha, the best part of your comment is the people up above acting like she’s white…

      Reply
      • Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon on August 31, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        Hola Grand Wizard. Does name means you are Harry Potter fan? I love libros de Harry Potter.

        Reply
  35. mack on August 29, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    cut her hands off it wont happen again

    Reply
  36. Anonymous on August 29, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    This is the America you want.

    Reply
  37. Anonymous on August 30, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Why didn’t Social Services take the little boy?

    Reply

