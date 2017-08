Peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2017 Bernita M. Harrison passed away in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1720 Minnesota Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020.

Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.