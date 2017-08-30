Catherine “Cathy” Frances Bailey of Bushwood, MD passed away on August 25, 2017 in Baltimore, MD.

Born November 9, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Charles Joseph Wood of Abell, MD and the late Mary Margaret Wood.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Steven “Steve” J. Bailey, Sr., whom she married on April 15, 1989 in Avenue, MD, children; Steven J. Bailey, Jr. and Meaghan T. Bailey both of Bushwood, MD,

Siblings; Bobby (Patty) Wood of Compton, MD and Laurie A. (Mark) Muir of Bushwood, MD.

Cathy was a lifelong resident of St .Mary’s County, she worked for the Federal Government as a Financial Analyst for 32 years and she enjoyed spending time with family, antiques and card games with friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in Holy Angels Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Owen Muir, William Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald, Mark Bailey, II, Rob Wood and Joel Laduca.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Amanda Wathen, Samantha Wood, Lauren Wood, Victoria Fitzgerald, Scott Bailey, Sarah Laduca, Erica Bailey, Tony Bailey, Coale Thompson, Grant Mattingly, Rick Mattingly, Blair Buckler, Bailey Buckler, Ryleigh Buckler, Madelyn Bailey, Will Bailey and Michelle Boothe.