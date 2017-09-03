Woman Arrested After Jumping Over Burger King Counter in Lexington Park

On Sunday, August 20, 2017, at approximately 9:55 a.m., Trooper First Class, C. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to the Burger King on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for a disturbance.

The Trooper made contact with the manager who said a woman hoped over the counter and refused to leave. The manager advised, the woman does not work there and wanted her to leave, he said he had made several attempts to get her on the customer side of the counter and leave, however she refused.

Trooper Ditoto made contact with the female, later identified as, Morgan Camille Scrjber, 22, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who was sitting on top of the counter, and asked her three times to leave and she refused. The Trooper told Scriber again, if she did not leave she would be placed under arrest. The Trooper informed Scriber that she was about to be placed under arrest, she replied by saying ‘do it!’ at that time, the suspect came off of the counter and was placed under arrest without any incident.

While exiting the Burger King, police asked Scriber what her name was and she began yelling ‘I’m the fu##ing Anti-Christ!’ Scriber continued to yell and cause a disturbance both inside and outside the entrance of the Burger King. Once at the patrol vehicle Scriber yelled ‘I’m mother fu##ing Morgan Camille Scriber. Once placed inside the patrol vehicle Scriber refused to place her foot inside the door, several officers gave her numerous orders to place her foot inside the door and she refused to obey all orders. Scriber was then transferred into a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, due to the fact the vehicle has a cage to avoid any injury to Scriber or damage to property.

Police then made contact with the manager again who informed them, during the time Scriber was inside the business, they were unable to help several customers, some of which left due to Scriber’s behavior.

Scriber was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where she was charged with trespassing, failure to obey a lawful command, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

