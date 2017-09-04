Manhunt Underway for Murder Suspect in Charles County

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in 6000 block of Port Tobacco Road, in Welcome.

Two adult males were shot, one died.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting does NOT appear to be a random case and detectives working leads.

Brian Douglas Pierce, 35, is the suspect wanted in today’s shooting, he is described as 6’0″, 200 lbs. , and was last seen wearing a black and gray T-shirt, blue jean shorts, shoes. His car, a silver Honda, was found abandoned at the end of Friendship Landing Road in Namjemoy.

Officers are searching by foot, car, boat. K9 assisting as well.

Pierce may be on foot, in a different car, or on a boat, and may be armed.

If seen, call 911. Crime Solvers offering cash reward leading to his arrest.

