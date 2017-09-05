Police Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Sex Offender Involved in Attempted Shooting in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On September 5, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to St. Mary’s Square, located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, Maryland, for the report of an attempted shooting in the parking lot.

Officers made contact with an adult victim who was not injured from the shooting. The investigation was continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

The investigation revealed the victim encountered Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 24, of no fixed address, in the area of the businesses on a nearby sidewalk. The victim and Shubrooks became engaged in a heated argument. During the argument, Shubrooks got inside of a vehicle, and as the vehicle was leaving the area, Shubrooks began shooting at the victim while he was standing on the sidewalk. The victim was not shot and contacted the police for further assistance.

Shubrooks was unable to be located.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the following criminal violations:

Assault First Degree

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime of violence

Shubrooks was convicted on July 21, 2008 of a sexual offense involving an underage minor. The offense was committed against a person who was under his care, authority, or supervision. Shubrooks knew the victim, and when the offense occurred the victim was a toddler.

Anyone with information on Shubrooks whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954 or by email, David.Alexander@stmarysmd.com.

You can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

9/5/2017: On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at approximately 10:25 a.m., St. Mary’s County

Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash, on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and collected evidence. No was reported to be injured, and the suspect/suspects fled the scene before police arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.



