Shooting in Lexington Park Under Investigation

September 5, 2017

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at approximately 1o:25 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash, on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and collected evidence. No was reported to be injured, and the suspect/suspects fled the scene before police arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.




