State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park.

On Friday, September 8, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p..m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road, the area of Poplar Ridge Road, in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a head on crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to rest in a field, off the roadway, the driver of that vehicle was ejected, and emergency personnel pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was extricated by firefighters and flown to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

No details of the identity of the drivers are being released a this time

Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

Details will be provided as they become available.